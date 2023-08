Chinese authorities have launched an anti-graft campaign in the medical field, with the objective of fostering an atmosphere of honesty and integrity in this sector across the country. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Jointly initiated by the National Health Commission (NHC) and nine other departments in July, the year-long campaign aims to rectify prominent malpractices such as using power to seek rent, accepting kickbacks and bribery, according to the NHC.

The campaign covers all aspects of the medical sector, including administration, medical societies and associations, medical enterprises and medical insurance funds.

The anti-corruption drive will focus on individuals working in key positions in the medical sector, who have violated relevant rules and laws, the NHC said.