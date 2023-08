NBU buys armored vehicle from Melitopol company for UAH 14 million

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has bought an armored vehicle from a company from Melitopol for UAH 14 million.

This is evidenced by the data of the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The expected amount of procurement initially amounted to almost UAH 20 million.

At the same time, Citius S LLC proposed to sell an armored truck for UAH 13,700,000.

On August 2, the NBU and the LLC entered into an agreement.

The armored vehicle will have more than 9 meters of length, protection of the engine and cockpit from bullets.

The wheels of the armored vehicle will be protected from punctures.

The vehicle’s glass will also have armor protection.

Such a vehicle should be transferred to the NBU by December 2024.

It will be used, in particular, for cash-in-transit.

The Citius S company was previously registered in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, which is now under the control of the invaders.

Now the LLC has moved to the Lviv Region, to the city of Stryi.

The ultimate beneficial owner of the LLC is Oleksii Serov.

The company was founded in Crimea and had a legal address there.

