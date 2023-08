On Tuesday, August 15, during a working trip to the Zaporizhzhia Region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the brigades conducting offensive actions on the Melitopol axis. This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President heard the reports of the commanders on the course of hostilities in the areas of the front that are in their area of ​ ​ responsibility, and together with the brigades and combatants discussed the most problematic issues of their units.

In particular, the military emphasized the need for electronic warfare and front-line air defense systems to counter enemy aircraft and UAVs.

There is also a need for unmanned aerial vehicles, since they are quickly spent in conditions of offensive actions.

Zelenskyy and commanders of military formations discussed issues of professional selection of people, equipping brigades with special equipment and machinery, the need for armored evacuation transport.

The President instructed to systematize the requests of the military, taking into account also the information that was made yesterday during a visit to the Soledar operational and tactical group, to submit them for consideration by the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and transfer them to foreign partners of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy on Monday, August 14, during a working trip to the Donetsk Region, he visited the headquarters of brigades conducting offensive actions in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Soledar operational and tactical group to understand the problems the soldiers face.