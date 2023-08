Russian losses in the war in Ukraine on Tuesday morning, August 15, amounted to 540 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 254,920 of the military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed a helicopter, and 29 artillery systems of the enemy.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to August 15, 2023 were approximately:

personnel - about 254,920 (+ 540) people eliminated;

tanks - 4,313 (+ 7) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 8,370 (+ 16) units;

artillery systems - 5,128 (+ 29) units;

MLRS - 714 units;

air defense equipment - 482 (+ 3) units;

aircraft - 315 units;

helicopters - 314 (+ 1) units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 4,242 (+ 29);

cruise missiles - 1,387 (+ 8) units;

ships/boats - 18 units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7,584 (+ 22) units;

special equipment - 769 (+ 3).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of August 15, Russian terrorist troops launched missile attacks on the city of Smila, Cherkasy Region. Missiles hit the territory of a private enterprise and a medical facility. Also, part of the village is currently without water. No casualties.

Besides, in Lviv, as a result of Russian missile strikes on the night of Tuesday, August 15, debris from downed targets damaged residential buildings, a fire occurred. Houses were also damaged in Sukhovil and Stavchany. Four people were injured. Mayor of Lviv Andrii Sadovyi also said that a Russian missile fell into the courtyard of a kindergarten.