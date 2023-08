Ukraine may decriminalize pornography. The Verkhovna Rada is collecting signatures for the relevant bill. Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Tuesday, August 15.

Zhelezniak explained that criminal liability will remain exclusively for the following types: porn without consent (porn revenge, deep fake); extreme porn (rape, zoo-, necrophilia); porn with children and for children (here it becomes even more strict).

For everything else criminal responsibility are proposed to be removed from Article 301 and 302.

"I'll write just one figure: in one and a half years, TerOnlifans volunteers collected UAH 31.5 million in donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And according to the law, they can become criminals. That's a big deal," Zhelezniak emphasized.

Pimping, involvement in prostitution and human trafficking also remain criminal offenses, these are separate articles, the MP wrote. The text was worked on by a working group with the law enforcement committee, BRDO and other public organizations and state bodies, Zhelezniak noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early August, a petition for the legalization of pornography received the necessary votes for consideration.

In September 2022, in response to a petition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to consider the legalization of erotica and porn in Ukraine.