AFU gaining ground in south thanks to successes of counter-battery fight

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are entrenched on certain lines on the southern front thanks to successes in counter-battery fighting.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes.

"They are anchored at the reached borders; counter-battery measures are being carried out," the General Staff reports.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy launched an airstrike in the area of Novodanylivka of the Zaporizhzhia Region during the past day.

More than 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery shelling, including Malynivka, Zaliznychne, Bilohoriya, Stepnohirsk, and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

On the Kherson axis, the enemy launched an airstrike in the area of Olhivka of the Kherson Region.

More than 20 settlements, including Dniprovske, Berehove, Veletenske, and Shyroka Balka in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson, were hit by enemy artillery fire.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as a result of Russian missile strikes at night on Tuesday, August 15, residential buildings were damaged by fragments of missed targets, and a fire broke out in Lviv.

The AFU are advancing in the area of Urozhaine on the southern front.