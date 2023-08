In the morning, the russian occupiers conducted a missile attack on Ukraine. In Ivano-Frankivsk Region, fragments of a missile damaged commercial buildings and a residential building. No casualties have been reported.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk.

"Today, at dawn, the western regions of Ukraine were subjected to a massive missile attack. The sounds of explosions were also heard in Prykarpattia. Our anti-aircraft defense was working," the message says.

It is indicated that the fragments of the missile fell into a private yard, farm buildings, and a residential building were damaged. No casualties have been reported.

Onyshchuk urged not to ignore air raid alerts.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into August 15, russian terrorist forces launched a missile attack on Dnipro City. They hit an industrial enterprise and a sports facility, which hosted all-Ukrainian competitions. Currently, there is information about two victims.

Russian terrorist forces also launched a missile attack on an industrial facility in Lutsk. Three people were killed, and three more were injured.

In addition, on the morning of August 15, russian terrorist forces launched missile attacks on the city of Smila, Cherkasy Region. Missiles hit the territory of a private enterprise and a medical facility. Also, part of the settlement is currently without water. No casualties have been reported.

As a result of the russian missile attack in Lviv overnight into Tuesday, August 15, fragments of downed targets damaged residential buildings, and a fire broke out. Houses were also damaged in the settlement of Sukhovol and Stavchany. Four people were injured.