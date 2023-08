The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are having success on the Urozhaine axis, and russian troops are trying to advance in the areas of Mariyinka and Krasnohorivka.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the AFU, Andrii Kovaliov, on the telethon air.

Thus, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk axes.

On the Urozhaine axis, the AFU were successful. They are fixed at the reached positions and use artillery inflict to cause fire damage to detected enemy targets. Counter-battery measures are also carried out.

"The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the Mariyinka and Krasnohorivka axes. The enemy is putting up strong resistance. It is moving units and troops, using its reserves," Kovaliov said.

On the Bakhmut axis, the AFU are conducting offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut.

Also, the AFU continue to restrain the advance of russian troops on the Kupiyansk, Lyman, and Bakhmut axes. Heavy fighting continues there. In total, 15 combat clashes took place during the day.

