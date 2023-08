Overnight into August 15, russian terrorist forces launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Oleksii Kuleba, wrote about the consequences for Regions and settlements posted on Telegram.

"The yard of a kindergarten in Lviv, residential buildings. The center of Lutsk – a Ukrainian enterprise. Cherkasy Region, Ivano-Frankivsk Region, Dnipropetrovsk Region, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Region. At night, the russian Federation launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine's regions, cities, and villages," the message reads.

Volyn Region. As a result of the missile attack, three enterprise employees were killed, and three more were injured. Liquidation of the consequences continues. People are provided with all the necessary assistance.

Lviv Region. In the city of Lviv, fragments of missiles fell on high-rise residential buildings, people were injured, and houses around were damaged. In two villages near Lviv, ten houses and vehicles were damaged. It is known about ten victims.

Ivano-Frankivsk Region. Debris from a missile fell on a private house in Kolomyia District, and two nearby farm buildings were also damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk Region. In the city of Dnipro, as a result of the arrivals, two people - employees of the enterprise - were injured. The sports complex, where children practice every day, was also damaged.

Cherkasy Region. The enemy targeted the town of Smila. The territory of a medical institution was damaged. Water and heat supply networks were also damaged. Part of the town is currently without water.

Zaporizhzhia Region. In one of the villages of the Zaporizhzhia District, a missile hit a gymnasium stadium; the educational institution, residential buildings, and the kindergarten building were damaged.

Donetsk Region. The city of Kramatorsk is hitting a food warehouse. One person was killed, and another was injured.

"All the injured and wounded people are receiving help. Condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," Kuleba added.

Kuleba urged not to ignore the air warning signals.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 15 at around 4 a.m., russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 28 air and sea-based missiles, and defenders destroyed 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles.