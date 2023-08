PrivatBank ended the 1st half of the year with a record profit of UAH 29.7 billion.

This is stated in the message of the bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Thanks to the powerful results of the retail business and the business customer segment, the bank broke its own profitability record, ending the half year with a financial result of UAH 29.7 billion," it was said.

It is noted that balances on term deposit accounts of individuals in hryvnia increased by 18%, or by UAH 6.9 billion.

In total, customer account balances increased by 3.5% (by UAH 16.1 billion).

The loan portfolio of individuals grew by 14%, or by UAH 6 billion, to UAH 49.2 billion.

The bank holds a leadership position, since the beginning of the year increasing the market share of loans to individuals to 36%.

The deposit portfolio of individuals reached UAH 354 billion, thanks to which the market share increased to 35.6%.

Since the beginning of the year, the loan portfolio of business clients has grown by 11%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, PrivatBank reduced profits by 14% to UAH 30.25 billion compared to 2021 (UAH 35.05 billion).

100% of PrivatBank belongs to the state represented by the Ministry of Finance.

The strategy of managing state-owned banks provides for the sale of PrivatBank within 5 years.