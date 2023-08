Russia does not plan to fully deal with the restoration of the occupied territories, but wants to turn them into a landfill.

NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov wrote about this on Twitter.

"The goal is to turn the TOT into a "gray zone" of permanent ongoing environmental disaster, an all-Russian garbage dump, land that is not suitable for cultivation and life. The inability to defeat Ukraine militarily turns into attempts to compensate for military failures with scorched earth tactics," he wrote.

Danilov believes that the aggressor country will not restore enterprises in the occupied territory and fully include the TOT in its economic system.

Instead, the destroyed enterprises will not yet be brought to bankruptcy and dismantled for scrap. The NSDC Secretary suggests they will be made into "technology weapons" to impede the Defence Force.

"Only the complete de-occupation of the TOT is a guarantee of economic and social transformation," the NSDC Secretary said.

Recall that Ukraine became the most mined country in the world due to the full-scale invasion of the aggressor country of Russia. About a third of its territory needs to be cleared of mines and ammunition. Experts assume that it will take more than 750 years to clear the Ukrainian territories from mines.

Currently, the territory of Ukraine, contaminated with explosive objects, is 4.5 times the area of ​ ​ Switzerland. More than 30% of Ukrainian lands need to be cleared.