In the Odesa hypermarket FOZZY Cash&Carry, where a Russian missile hit, all the goods and all the equipment burned. The preliminary amount of losses is hundreds of millions of hryvnias.

This was reported by the Fozzy Group's press service.

Three people were injured during the attack, they are now in hospital, as the press service informs.

"The most important thing - our people - we have not lost. Three colleagues injured in the night shelling are in hospital. We are in touch with them and their families," it was said.

However, the hypermarket building and the goods in it are completely destroyed.

"We still have to accurately assess the damage caused, but we are talking about hundreds of millions of hryvnias. This is a huge loss, so it is too early to talk about plans for the future. Despite the enemy's attacks, we continue to work," the company summed up.

Now employees of the Odesa hypermarket are looking for new places of work in other businesses of the network.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of August 14, the Russian army again attacked Odesa with cruise missiles and kamikaze drones, which caused several fires in the city. It is also known about the wounded.

Later, the consequences of the destruction and the process of extinguishing the fire appeared on social networks.