Top Ukrainian diplomat tragically died in Armenia. Details of the tragedy

Oleksandr Senchenko, the temporary representative of Ukraine, who headed the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the country, died in Armenia.

This was reported by European Pravda with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"The tragedy happened in Armenia," the ministry emphasized.

According to local mass media, which refer to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia, a Ukrainian diplomat drowned in the Lake Sevan.

In the evening of August 13, information was received that on one of the beaches of the Lake Sevan, rescuers, while on duty 25 meters from the shore noticed a man in the water who disappeared while swimming.

Rescuers swam to this area, pulled him out from a depth of about 1.5 meters and brought him ashore in a motor boat.

Medics who arrived at the scene declared the man dead.