The Cabinet of Ministers terminated the intergovernmental agreement with the russian federation on the coordination of railway transport activities.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, wrote this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Council of Ministers - the Government of the rf on the coordination of railway transport, concluded in Moscow on May 14, 1993," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement with russia on cooperation in the field of industrial property protection.