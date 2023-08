NBU allows Ukrposhta to conduct remittances abroad to pay pensions to Ukrainian citizens

The National Bank of Ukraine has allowed the Ukrposhta state postal service to carry out remittances abroad to pay pensions to citizens of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the NBU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Ukrposhta JSC, as the designated operator of postal services, will be able to make transfers to ensure the payment of pensions and cash benefits for Ukrainian citizens temporarily staying abroad.

This will make it possible to support social initiatives to protect pensioners forced to stay outside Ukraine and to ensure the payment of state-guaranteed pensions and cash benefits.

In June 2022, the NBU also allowed the transfer of funds abroad to pay pensions to citizens within the framework of international agreements concluded by Ukraine with foreign countries.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the NBU adjusted the official hryvnia exchange rate by 25% to UAH 36.5686/USD on July 21.

From August 6, 2022, the NBU canceled the restriction, according to which banks and non-banking institutions had to buy cash currency from the population at a rate no lower than the official one.

The NBU allowed banks to sell more currency to the public.

Thus, from September 6, the amount of cash currency that the bank can offer to the population will include the entire amount of non-cash currency purchased by it from April 13, 2022, instead of half of it.