The dollar rate in Ukraine may be "released" (that is, fixed value of the currency may be cancelled), but this will happen after the situation stabilizes. At that, the NBU suggests that after the abolition of the fixed rate, the currency may both fall in price and rise in price. This was reported by the RBC-Ukraine website with reference to the response of the National Bank.

"The NBU will move to a more flexible course when the proper prerequisites are formed. Under this regime, the market rate will be able to weaken and strengthen, responding to a change in the situation in the foreign exchange market, namely the balance of supply and demand," the statement said.

The National Bank noted that at the first stages of the transition they will maintain an active presence in the market in order to compensate for the shortage of foreign currency and limit exchange fluctuations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the National Bank Andrii Pyshnyi said that the regulator will ease currency restrictions under the first better conditions.