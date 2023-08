AFU destroy 560 occupiers and 5 air defenses per day. General Staff reports losses of Russia

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated another 560 Russian occupiers, the total losses of enemy manpower is 253,850 of soldiers. Besides, the Ukrainian military destroyed 5 air defense systems of the invaders, 3 tanks and 19 artillery systems.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to August 13, 2023 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 253,850 (+ 560) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 4,298 (+ 3) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 8,335 (+ 11) units,

artillery systems - 5,072 (+ 19) units,

MLRS - 713 (+ 0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 477 (+ 5) units,

aircraft - 315 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 313 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 4,204 (+ 3),

cruise missiles ‒ 1,379 (+ 0),

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+ 0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7,543 (+ 20) units,

special equipment ‒ 760 (+ 1).

"The figure of the total losses of the enemy in cruise missiles is specified taking into account reconnaissance and search measures - this is not the loss of the invaders of the cruise missile last day!" noted the General Staff.

The data is being specified.

