The European Union has supplied Ukraine with 223,800 artillery shells according to the first part of the plan to provide a million artillery shells to help Kyiv counter Russian aggression. EU spokesman Peter Stano announced this, the DW portal reports.

EU Member States have delivered around 223,800 artillery shells – long-range self-propelled, precision-guided munitions, as well as mortar munitions – and 2,300 missiles of all types, Stano said.

It is noted that in the spring, EU member states promised to increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine, since Ukrainian forces faced a shortage of the ammunition they desperately need. The countries agreed on a plan worth EUR 2 billion, which provided for the supply of ammunition from their stocks and the placement of joint orders for the production of shells. The goal was to transfer a million of ammunition shells to Ukraine within 12 months.