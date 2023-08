In Kerch, for the second time in a day on August 12, explosions were heard in the Kerch Bridge area. Eyewitnesses tell of at least eight explosions. Traffic across the bridge is blocked again, as Crimean and Russian publics report. The occupiers claimed that another, allegedly already the third in a day, missile was shot down.

Crimean publics, and Russian propagandists began to report explosions in the Kerch Bridge area at about 3 p.m. At the same time, if Russian propagandists reported about two explosions, then local residents claimed that there were at least eight of them.

In Kerch, the work of the Russian air defense is heard. Also, the invaders again put a "smoke screen."

Already at 3:19 p.m., the "head of the Crimean government" appointed by the invaders, Sergey Aksyonov, reported on the next "successes" of the Russian air defense. Unlike the first "round" of today's attack, when he claimed two allegedly shot down missiles, this time the Gauleiter claimed there was just one.

"Another enemy missile shot down over the Kerch Strait. We thank our air defense troops for their high professionalism and vigilance!" the traitor issued.

At the same time, as already mentioned, local residents talked about at least eight explosions.