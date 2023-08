On Saturday morning, Russian invaders dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Region, a policeman was killed, and 12 citizens were wounded.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Interior Affairs on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Orikhiv: the Russians hit the city with a guided aerial bomb. A policeman was killed, 12 more citizens were injured, among them four police officers, two of whom are in serious condition," the report said.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the deceased is a 31-year-old police captain.

"Now doctors and police paramedics are fighting for the lives of the injured. Several people are in serious condition," the Minister added.

Upon the fact that Russia committed another war crime, investigators of the police and the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under part 1, part 2 of article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 10, Russian occupation troops carried out an airstrike on a school in Orekhiv, where humanitarian aid was distributed to local residents at that time.

The attack killed seven people and injured at least 10 citizens.