In the occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, an explosion rang out on Saturday afternoon.

The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov and the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko informed about this on social networks, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Fedorov, local residents report a large fire from the Kolonia neighborhood.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Valerii Shershen, a spokesman for the Joint Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces, said that the temporarily occupied cities of Berdiansk and Mariupol "are no longer considered the rear of Russian troops."