Invaders report on "repulse" of night attack on Crimea by at least 20 drones

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of Russia said that this night the occupied Crimea was attacked by 20 strike drones at once.

This is stated on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Traditionally, the Russian department reported on the repulse of a massive attack.

"Tonight, the attempt of the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by twenty unmanned aerial vehicles on objects on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula was stopped," the statement said.

The occupiers say that 14 drones were allegedly destroyed by air defense, and 6 were suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that there are no injuries and destruction as a result of the drone attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that 11 drones tried to attack the Crimean city of Sevastopol.

2 of them were allegedly shot down, and 9 were hit by EW.