Air defense forces shoot down 3 of 5 enemy kamikaze drones at night

Overnight into Saturday, August 12, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with five Shahed-136/131 strike drones, three of them were shot down.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the enemy attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the southeast direction.

"Three "Shaheds" were destroyed by air defense within the Zaporizhzhia Region," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with air-launched ballistic Kinzhal missiles.

One missile was shot down.

In Kyiv, debris fell in two areas of the city.

Three other missiles attacked the Ivano-Frankivsk Region.

One of the missiles hit a private house in the Kolomyia District, killing an eight-year-old child.

According to the spokesman for the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, the Russians wanted to hit the Ukrainian pilots who were preparing to be sent to train on F-16 fighters, but the attack did not bring the invaders the results they wanted.