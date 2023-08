During the past day, more than 30 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the Russian occupation forces took place at the front in Ukraine. Our defenders continue to deter the offensive of the invaders on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk axes. On the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes, the counteroffensive of Ukrainian forces continues. This is stated in the morning operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

At night, the Russian Federation launched another air strike by Iranian Shahed-136/131strike UAVs at Ukraine. Information on the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

Also, during the past day, the Russian occupiers launched 5 missile and 31 aircraft strikes, carried out 49 attacks from MLRS on the positions of our troops and settlements. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population, among which there are children. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed.

The aviation of the defense forces inflicted 1 blow on the area of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Also, our defenders destroyed 4 reconnaissance UAVs of operational and tactical level. And units of missile forces and artillery destroyed 1 enemy Strela anti-aircraft missile system during the day.

Besides, according to the General Staff, the occupiers continue to use civilian educational institutions of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for their own purposes. In particular, in the village of Sievierne, Luhansk Region, a school building is used for military purposes. Currently, access by local residents to the institution is prohibited.

At the same time, in Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia Region, on the territory of a kindergarten located in the northern part of the city, the Russians equipped a hospital for their occupation troops.