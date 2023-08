President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) regarding the results of the inspection of territorial centers of recruitment and social support (military commissariats), the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi was recommended to appoint to the positions of heads of regional military commissariats officers who directly participate in combat operations, after passing by them of a check by the Security Service of Ukraine. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that during the inspection of the military commissariats by law enforcement agencies, cases of corruption were discovered, in particular during the general mobilization, which pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine and undermine trust in state institutions.

"In this regard, the National Security and Defense Council recommended to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, to appoint, based on the recommendations of the heads of the operational-tactical and operational-strategic groups, to the positions of heads of regional military commissariats officers, who are directly involved in hostilities, after they have passed the SSU check," the message reads.

The Prosecutor General’s Office, together with the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) were recommended to take additional measures to combat the commission of corruption offenses by officials.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, Zelenskyy ordered the dismissal of Yevhen Borysov, the head of the Odesa Military Commissariat with elite property in Spain, and the inspection of all military commissars in all regions of Ukraine.

On July 27, Zelenskyy announced that the comprehensive inspection of territorial recruitment and social support centers is coming to an end, and eleven regions are under special control.