The debt of the Ukrenergo national energy company to the Guaranteed Buyer state enterprise as of August 1 is UAH 25 billion.

This was stated in the message of the Guaranteed Buyer, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The main reasons for untimely settlements with RES entities are the indebtedness of Ukrenergo for the payment of the service and the impossibility of calculating the imbalances from September 2022. As of August 1, 2023, Ukrenergo owed UAH 25 billion for the payment of the service (of which UAH 2.3 billion for the service of 20 days of July of the current year). According to the information of the Guaranteed Buyer SE, the total percentage of payments by Ukrenergo for the service of increasing the production of electric energy from alternative energy sources provided to SE in 2023 is 11%,” the message says.

According to the report, in order to settle the debt based on the results of today's working meeting, in particular, the procedure for making changes to the resolution of the Energy Commission of April 26, 2019 No. 641 was started, and a number of other actions were taken to ensure the repayment of the debt for the service provided with September 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Artem Nekrasov as the acting director of the Guaranteed Buyer state enterprise instead of Andrii Pylypenko.

In April 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers created the state-owned enterprise Guaranteed Buyer to perform the functions of a guaranteed buyer of electricity from renewable sources.