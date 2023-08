A 1,080.1-carat Type lla white gem-quality diamond was discovered in Botswana, announced Lucara Diamond, a Canadian diamond producer, in a statement issued. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The diamond, measuring 82.2 x 42.8 x 34.2 mm, was recovered in the Coarse XRT unit at Karowe Diamond Mine in north-central Botswana, about 512 km from Gaborone, the capital of Botswana. It is the fourth diamond exceeding 1,000 carats discovered from the Karowe mine since 2015.

Lucara Diamond is the 100 percent owner of Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the company's operations and development activities.