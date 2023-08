China's Supreme People's Court and Supreme People's Procuratorate jointly released a judicial interpretation with an aim to strengthen the crackdown on crimes related to environmental pollution. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

According to the judicial interpretation, individuals responsible for discharging or disposing of radioactive waste, toxic waste, or waste containing pathogens of infectious diseases that result in significant damage to wildlife and plants under special state protection or habitats for species under special state protection will be subject to a minimum imprisonment of seven years.

It also outlines the sentencing criteria for criminal offenses involving the fabrication of false evidence related to environmental impact assessments, greenhouse gas emission monitoring, and other environmental protection data.

Entered into force on Aug. 15, this judicial interpretation is the fourth one pertaining to crimes involving environmental pollution released by China's top judicial organs, following the implementation of the Criminal Law in 1997.