Yesterday, on August 10, the Russian occupiers shelled five districts of the Kharkiv Region. One person was killed, and some wounded people were reported.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

Thus, according to Syniehubov, massive shelling of populated areas of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuyiv, Izyum, and Kupiyansk Districts continued last day.

As a result of a guided aerial bomb attack on the village of Podoly in the Kupiyansk District, a house was destroyed. A 60-year-old woman was killed. A 60-year-old man was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Also, a private house was damaged in the village of Vovchanski Khutory of the Chuhuyiv District. A 73-year-old man was injured. She received help on the spot and did not need hospitalization.

At the same time, in the village, A forest fire broke out in Kucherivka of the Kupiyansk District due to shelling. In Kupiyansk, two apartment buildings and a garage were damaged.

And in the village of Stepove, a private house was damaged by a guided air bomb in the steppes of the Izium District.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a female collaborator who, during the occupation of the Kharkiv Region, exported UAH 13 million worth of Ukrainian grain to the Russian Federation.