The Cabinet of Ministers has ordered surcharges to military, police and rescuers for the duration of the war. They will amount to UAH 30,000 per month.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram.

This applies to those specialists who are involved in the protection of Ukraine.

"During martial law, the amount of surcharges will be UAH 30,000 per month. For persons who carry out operational control of military units and units at a distance, surcharges can amount to UAH 50,000. And for those who directly participate in the hostilities - UAH 100,000," the Prime Minister wrote.

Besides, the government adopted monthly surcharges for conscripts and cadets in the amount of UAH 6,000 and UAH 2,350, respectively.

"We do everything to ensure that everyone who protects Ukraine from Russian occupiers feels the support and assistance of the state," the head of government stressed.

Earlier, servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), who take part in the defense of Kyiv and the Kyiv Region from attacks by Iranian kamikaze drones, claimed the lack of payment of UAH 30,000 surcharges.