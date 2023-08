The son of former Verkhovna Rada member Viktor Zherebniuk is suspected of ordering the murder of a member of the Zhmerynka City Council.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

SBI workers detained a former member of the Zhmerynka City Council in the Vinnytsia Region from the banned pro-Russian party Opposition Platform - For Life, who ordered the murder of another member of this local council.

The father of the detainee is a former member of the VII convocation from the Party of Regions and the current member of the Zhmerynka City Council from the Opposition Platform - For Life, but at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia he left Ukraine and actually does not perform parliamentary liabilities.

According to the SBI, his business and political interests in the city and region are represented by his son, who recently voluntarily resigned as a member of the city council.

According to the investigation, a few months ago, Zherebniuk Sr. had a conflict with another council member amid the blocking of consideration by the local council of his personal and business issues related to the allocation of land for construction.

The ex-MP’s son tried to organize a contract intentional murder of a member of the permanent land commission of the Zhmerynka City Council.

To do this, he found intermediaries who were instructed to pick up the perpetrators of the murder and provided them with information about the victim.

For the contract murder, he promised to pay USD 8,500.

During the special operation, SBI employees imitated the murder of the council member, made staged photos that the intermediary showed to the customer, and after transferring money for the murder, the organizer was detained.

Currently, searches have been carried out at the place of residence and the vehicle of the detainee, as well as with possible accomplices in the commission of the crime.

Weapons, funds and other physical evidence confirming the criminal intentions of persons involved were seized.

The ex-MP’s son was handed a notice of suspicion of organizing a completed attempted murder committed for personal gain on order (part 3 of article 27, part 2 of article 15, paragraph 6, 11 of article 2 of article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Measures are taken to select a preventive measure in the form of detention.

The sanctions of the articles provide for a punishment of life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The possible participation of the parent of the detainee in the order of murder is established.

