Ukraine terminates agreement with RF on promotion and mutual protection of investments

The Verkhovna Rada denounced the agreement of the Cabinet of Ministers with the government of the aggressor country of Russia on the promotion and mutual protection of investments.

A total of 274 MPs voted for bill 0201, with the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Agreement on Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments was concluded on November 27, 1998 and ratified by the Ukrainian Parliament on December 15, 1999.

The agreement was valid for ten years and was automatically renewed every five years.

The bill passed today cancels the relevant agreement.

According to the agreement, Ukraine and Russia were supposed to promote mutual investment. The agreement provided that Russian investments in Ukraine will not be expropriated, nationalized or subjected to measures equal to the consequences of expropriation, except for cases when such measures are taken in the public interest in accordance with the procedure established by law, are not discriminatory and are accompanied by the payment of prompt, adequate and effective compensation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada denounced 2 agreements with Russia concerning the Sea of Azov.