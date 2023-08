The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of Russia reported that overnight into August 10, 11 drones tried to attack the Crimean city of Sevastopol, 2 of them were allegedly shot down, and 9 were hit by EW.

This is reported on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"Near the city of Sevastopol, 2 UAVs were hit by the air defense, another 9 were suppressed by means of electronic warfare, which, failing to reach the target, crashed in the waters of the Black Sea," the message says.

The Russian ministry also confirmed the information of the mayor of the capital of the Russian Federation, Sergey Sobyanin, about the alleged downing of two drones that were flying towards Moscow at night.

"Two UAVs flying in the direction of the city of Moscow were destroyed by air defense in the sky over the Maloyaroslavsky district of the Kaluga Oblast and over the territory of the Odintsovsky district of the Moscow Oblast," the occupiers said.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the drone attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, near the occupied Sevastopol in the Crimea, on the afternoon of August 1, explosions were heard in the area of the Kara-Koba valley. The occupying authorities of Crimea claim that the air defense shot down the drone. When the drone fell, the grass and bushes caught fire. Firefighters on the spot began to extinguish the fire.