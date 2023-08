The Verkhovna Rada has asked French President Emmanuel Macron not to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to the 2024 Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris.

306 parliamentarians voted for draft resolution No. 9409 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine calls on French President Emmanuel Macron and all responsible persons to prevent ruscists and Belarusians from hiding behind sports practicing anti-human propaganda," the adopted appeal says.

Parliamentarians consider the policy of the International Olympic Committee with recommendations for the return of Russians and Belarusians to international competitions under a neutral flag to be erroneous. In their opinion, the IOC reservations regarding the non-participation of representatives of law enforcement agencies and those who support the war in practice do not work.

The Rada appeals to the leaders and parliaments of foreign states with a request to restrict entry into their territory to Russian and Belarusian athletes, sports delegations.

The Ukrainian parliament hopes that the IOC will follow Olympic principles and will not allow participation in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris to representatives of the aggressor states, since the reference to the precedent of participation of athletes of the former Yugoslavia in neutral status in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona is not correct, because at the time of admission Yugoslavia decided to withdraw its troops from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

