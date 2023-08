The Verkhovna Rada has defined among other objects of civil rights digital things (content and services).

271 parliamentarians voted for bill No. 6447 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document provides for amendments to the Civil Code of Ukraine, which defines among other objects of civil rights digital things, their essence as a subject of the digital environment, which is in circulation only in digital form, and for which civil rights and obligations can arise.

According to the bill, the digital thing is a benefit that is created and exists exclusively in the digital environment and has property value, as well as virtual assets and digital content.

The provisions of the Civil Code on things apply to digital things.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine called on global technology companies to restrict access to their products for Russia.

According to the report, all civilized countries have already expressed their concern and helped Ukraine to resist Russian aggression.