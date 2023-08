MP Hunko, who was caught taking a bribe, arrested with alternative of UAH 30 million bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Anatolii Hunko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, with an alternative bail of UAH 30 million.

The court made such a decision on August 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Hunko in the form of detention with the alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 30 million.

The validity period of the resolution is until October 7 inclusively.

MP was taken into custody in the courtroom.

In the case of depositing bail, he is subject to procedural obligations:

to appear at every request to the NACB detective, prosecutor, investigating judge, court;

not to leave the borders of the Kyiv Region (except for staying in Kyiv) without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court;

notify the investigator, the prosecutor and the court about a change in his place of residence and work;

to refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the decision, except for their defenders, investigators, detectives, prosecutors, the investigating judge, the court;

to deposit with the relevant state authorities his passport(s) for traveling abroad, other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine;

wear an electronic means of control.

We will remind, Hunko is suspected of bribery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB showed an operational video of how MP Hunko hid the bribe under the table.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People Hunko was caught taking a bribe for the allocation of land.