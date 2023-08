Ukraine provides United States with a report on use of cluster munitions – CNN

Ukraine has provided the Pentagon with a report on the use of cluster munitions provided by the United States.

This was reported by an unnamed Ukrainian official to CNN.

According to him, Ukraine has provided the U.S. Department of Defense with information that includes the number of projectiles fired, as well as the number of destroyed Russian targets.

It is noted that the official refused to name these figures.

Ukraine provided the report in response to a U.S. request under the agreement on the provision of artillery shells with cluster munitions, known as Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munition (DPICM).

As earlier reported, the United States planned to announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine on July 7, which included cluster munitions.

Ukraine has provided written guarantees that minimize the risks to civilians from cluster munitions. In particular, Ukraine undertook to use cluster munitions, adhering to five principles, including the impossibility of using them in cities and on the territory of Russia, as well as keeping track of the damage zones.

Meanwhile, the U.S. admitted that cluster munitions help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to advance.