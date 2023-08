In the first seven months of 2023, steel production decreased by 28.8%, or 1,39 million tons, year over year to 3.43 million tons.

This follows from the data published on the website of the Ukrmetalurgprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In the first seven months of 2023, the production of cast iron decreased by 29.9%, or by 1,441 million tons, year over year to 3.374 million tons, the production of rolled products - by 31.5%, or by 1,335 thousand tons, up to 2.9 million tons.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, steel production fell 3.4 times, or by 15,103 million tons, year over year to 6.263 million tons.

In 2022, the production of pig iron fell 3.3 times, or by 14.774 million tons, to 6.391 million tons, and the production of rolled products - 3.6 times, or by 13.729 million tons, to 5.350 million tons.