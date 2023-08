AFU advancing on 2 front axes. Occupiers trying to break through AFU’s defense in the east – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are advancing on two sections of the front, namely in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Regions. In their turn, the Russian Federation troops are trying to break through the defense of the AFU in the east.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the AFU, Andrii Kovaliov, on the telethon air.

The Ukrainian military continues to storm the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk axes. According to the spokesperson, the AFU had partial success in the direction of Urozhaine, as well as to the south and southeast of Staromayorske. They are fixed at the achieved boundaries.

The occupiers, in their turn, conducted offensive actions in the area of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region, but without success. Kovaliov emphasized that the Russians are suffering significant losses but continue to put up strong resistance. The occupiers are moving units and troops, actively using their reserves.

Ukrainian soldiers also continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut. They are fixed at the achieved boundaries. The occupying forces tried to regain lost positions on the outskirts of Klishchiyivka near Bakhmut but were unsuccessful.