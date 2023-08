Overnight into August 10, the Russian occupiers launched 10 Shahed-136/131 attack drones over Ukraine; the air defense forces destroyed seven.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

So, on the night of August 10, the enemy struck with Iranian drones from the north-eastern direction of the Kursk Oblast. The attack lasted from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

It is indicated that the Russian occupiers used a total of 10 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

"The forces and means of anti-aircraft defense of the Air Force in cooperation with units of other components of the AFU destroyed seven enemy drones. Anti-aircraft guided missiles and small arms of direct cover units were used," the message says.

As earlier reported, overnight into Thursday, August 10, Russian troops attacked the Rivne Region with the help of kamikaze drones. It is reported that the oil depot was destroyed as a result of the shelling.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, air defense was also working in the Kyiv Region. No damage or casualties were reported.

In addition, at midnight, the enemy attacked the city of Kupiyansk, the Kharkiv Region, with a FAB-250 guided aerial bomb. The city council building was damaged.