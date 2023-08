On the occasion of the third anniversary of the protests in Belarus against the falsified presidential elections, Canada announced the introduction of sanctions against nine individuals and seven legal entities.

This follows from a statement by the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

Government officials, judges, and associates of the regime, including the head of the Belarusian State Television, Ivan Eismont, as well as the Ministry of Defense, the internal forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus, and military production and technology companies have been sanctioned by Canada.

"Canada strongly condemns the support of the Belarusian regime for Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, which led to the death and injury of thousands of people, the displacement of millions, the undermining of the world economy and the aggravation of global problems, such as food and energy security," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized of Canada.

They also called on the self-proclaimed Belarusian president to "immediately withdraw his support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

As earlier reported, the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, allowed the strengthening of sanctions against Belarusians due to "new circumstances."

In addition, a complete list of foreign companies that Ukraine recognized as sponsors of the war was published.