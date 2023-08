Surplus of current account of balance of payments amounts to USD 120 million in June

In June, the surplus of the current account of the balance of payments amounted to USD 120 million (in June 2022 - USD 163 million).

This follows from a statement by the data of the National Bank of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The negative balance of trade in goods and services is compensated by the receipt of private transfers and the receipt of a grant from international partners.

In the six months of 2023, the current account deficit was USD 1.3 billion (in January-June 2022, the surplus was USD 2.9 billion).

Excluding reinvested income and grants from international partners, the deficit amounted to USD 7.3 billion (for the six months of 2022, the surplus was USD 648 million).

Export of goods decreased by 7.5%, their import increased by 5.9%.

Compared to the previous month, the export of goods decreased by 8.5%, and their import increased by 4.0%.

The volume of export of goods amounted to USD 2.7 billion.

The volume of goods imports amounted to USD 5.1 billion.

Energy imports decreased by 38.7% (by May it increased by 7.9%), non-energy imports increased by 19.4% (by May it increased by 3.4%).

In June 2023, in nominal terms, imports from Asian countries increased the most (by USD 306 million or by 22.2%, and their share increased from 28.5% to 32.9%).

Although, imports from EU countries decreased by USD 177 million or by 7.1%, and their share decreased from 52.0% to 45.6%, and from CIS countries decreased by USD 103 million or 52.3%, and their share in the imports decreased from 4.1% to 1.8%.

The surplus of the consolidated balance of payments amounted to USD 969 million (in June 2022, the deficit was USD 2.1 billion).

The formed surplus and receipt of the second tranche of SDR 663.9 million from the IMF under the extended financing program for Ukraine, EFF (USD 886 million in equivalent) led to an increase in the volume of international reserves to USD 39.0 billion, which provides financing for imports of the future period within 5.2 months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the balance of payments current account surplus in 2022 was USD 8.6 billion (5.8% of GDP) compared to a deficit of USD 3.9 billion (1.9% of GDP) in 2021.

In general, for 2022, the consolidated balance of payments was formed with a deficit of USD 2.9 billion (in 2021, the surplus was USD 487 million).