11-year-old girl killed in Kharkiv Region as a result of explosion of Apple tablet

An 11-year-old girl was killed as a result of an explosion of an Apple tablet in the Kharkiv Region.

This was announced on the Facebook page of the police of the Kharkiv Region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On August 7, around 01:05, the police received a report that an 11-year-old girl was killed in the village of Pavlivka, Bohoduhiv district.

The child was playing on the tablet at home.

The device exploded in her hands.

As a result, the girl was killed.

The investigative and operative group of the Bohodukhiv district police department went to the address.

It is preliminarily established that the girl received a fatal injury from electric shock while viewing the tablet, which was charging.

The body was sent to the morgue to determine the cause of death.

Police officers removed material evidence from the scene.

All the circumstances of the event are established.

