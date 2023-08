Ukraine's Air Force carries out 10 strikes on areas of occupiers' concentration, their weapons, and equipment

On August 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) aircraft carried out ten strikes against the Russian occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning summary.

"For the past day, the AFU aviation has carried out ten strikes on the areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated," the General Staff said in a statement.

In addition, missile forces and artillery units during the day hit two control points, five artillery units in firing positions, an ammunition depot, and two radio-electronic warfare stations of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, against the background of the successful combat operations led by the AFU, the number of casualties in units of the Russian occupation forces has increased significantly. In particular, the number of wounded and dead servicemen of the Russian occupying forces in the Svatove-Kreminna direction increased sharply.

It was reported that the Russian occupiers were bringing their dead by truck to the Chaplynka morgue in the Kherson Region and burying them there. The bodies were buried in two locations.