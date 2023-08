Against the background of the successful combat operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the number of casualties in units of the Russian occupation forces has increased significantly. In particular, the number of wounded and dead servicemen of the Russian occupation forces on the Svatove-Kreminna axis increased sharply.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning summary.

According to the information of the General Staff, medical workers of the special purpose unit 442 of the district military clinical hospital of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation arrived in the city of Svatove, Luhansk Region, in order to organize evacuation measures for the wounded to the aggressor country of Russia.

In particular, on August 1-7, about 500 occupiers with gunshot wounds of various degrees of severity were sent from the direction of Svatove-Kreminna to the hospital of the city of Belgorod.

At the same time, in order to hide the actual number of their losses at the front, the dead Russian occupiers are sent to Rostov-on-Don.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Tuesday, August 8, amounted to 560 occupiers; the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 250,800 soldiers. In addition, the AFU destroyed a helicopter and 19 artillery systems.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian occupiers were bringing their dead by truck to the Chaplynka morgue in the Kherson Region and burying them there. The bodies were buried in two locations.