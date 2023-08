Servant of the People MP Mazurashu wants Ukrainians to be summoned to military enlistment office by phone wit

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, Heorhii Mazurashu, proposes to allow summoning persons liable for military service to Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support (military registration and enlistment offices) by phone.

This is stated in bill No. 9566, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The MP proposes to oblige conscripts, persons liable for military service, reservists within 7 days after the announcement of mobilization to appear at the place of military registration to a military registration and enlistment office to clarify the credentials, or to report the credentials requested by the relevant Centers through contact phone numbers, email addresses, publicly distributed (posted on official websites, pages on social networks).

He also proposes that housing organizations, other organizations or enterprises and institutions that operate houses, as well as house owners, in accordance with the orders of military registration and enlistment offices and decisions of executive bodies of village, town and city councils, timely submit the necessary information to the specified bodies about conscripts and persons liable for military service, notify them of a call to the military registration and enlistment office by issuing summons and facilitate arrival on call.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement officers detained for corruption Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk military commissars.

In the Zakarpattia Region, a military commissar forced soldiers to build a house instead of service.