A teller picks a dollar bill among banknotes of U.S. dollar and Renminbi (RMB) at a bank in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei.

China's foreign exchange reserves came in at $3.204 trillion at the end of July, up from $3.193 trillion at the end of June, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In July, affected by monetary policies and expectations of major economies, world macroeconomic data and other factors, the U.S. dollar index fell and global financial asset prices generally rose. Due to the exchange rate translation and asset price changes, China's foreign exchange reserves increased in July, the administration said.

China's economy has great resilience and potential for development, and its long-term positive fundamentals have not changed, which is conducive to maintaining the basic stability of foreign exchange reserves, the administration said.