Ukraine has weapons of its own production to strike at Russian territory. And the weapons provided by the partners are necessary for the liberation of the occupied territories.

Secretary of the National Defense Security Council (NSDC), Oleksii Danilov, said this in a comment to Hromadske radio.

"We have something to strike on the territory of Russia with our own production. And in order for us to liberate our occupied territories, we are appealing to our partner countries to help us specifically with weapons to liberate these territories of ours," he said.

Danilov also noted that recently both Germany and France have changed their position and are currently "cooperating with our country as much as possible, understanding all the treachery of the Russian Federation, which demonstrated this not only during our war, but also during those events that today taking place on the African continent".

It will be recalled that the NSDC threatened Russia with the expansion of the geography of strikes with Ukrainian weapons.

Earlier, Danilov emphasized that Ukraine will use weapons produced on its territory to destroy the aggressor wherever it deems necessary.