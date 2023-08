The former head of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, noted that Ukraine is a democratic state in which restrictions on the rights and freedoms of citizens are possible only in the framework of a state of war or a state of emergency.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"If someone now decides to go to the election process, then it can be called whatever you like, but definitely not elections. Such processes are similar to states, among the existing ones on the world map, probably Russia and North Korea. I would really not like Ukraine to become a one row with such countries," he said.

In his opinion, if the elections in Ukraine take place, then they will not reflect the true will of the citizens due to the impossibility of organizing the election process in the frontline territories.

He is sure that in order to hold fair and transparent elections, democracy is needed, which is possible only after the victory in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"This is freedom of speech, this is the right to freely express one's will, the right to elect and be elected, the right of the mass media to cover this process without any control or censorship, the possibility of actions in support of or against certain candidates," explained Razumkov regarding the necessary democracy during the elections.

He also emphasizes that the military at the front will not be able to fully participate in the elections.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yehor Cherniev, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP from the Servant of the People faction, is against holding elections during the war.