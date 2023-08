At the request of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for the head of the Donetsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 3 million.

This was announced by the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On August 3, the SBI employees served the suspicion and detained the head of the Donetsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

His places of work and residence were searched.

It was established that in 2022, while serving as the head of the Zaporizhzhia Military Commissariat, he sent close subordinates to the combat brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, allegedly for combat missions, without legal grounds.

As a result, servicemen who did not take part in the battles were awarded groundless payments in the amount of almost UAH 1 million.

Also, the head of the Military Commissariat employed representatives of local crime in the Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support to help them avoid the trial of criminal cases for particularly serious crimes.

The military commissar is charged with exceeding official powers committed under martial law (Article 426-1, Part 5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement officers detained the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk military commissars for corruption.

In the Zakarpattia Region, a military commissar forced soldiers to build a house for him instead of service.